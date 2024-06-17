G Kishan Reddy Appointed BJP Election Incharge For Jammu And Kashmir

BJP announces leaders in charge for upcoming state Assembly elections

NEW DELHI, June 17: BJP national President J P Nadda announced leaders in charge and co-incharge for upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw to lead in Maharashtra, Dharmendra Pradhan and Biplab Kumar Dev in Haryana, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jharkhand, and G Kishan Reddy has been given the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir.