Terrorist Killed In Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora

SRINAGAR, June 17: Security forces shot dead a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Army said on Monday.

They said an unidentified terrorist was killed in a joint operation which was launched last night at Gurihajin, Aragam in Bandipora, following a specific input.

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 16-17 June 24 in general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist eliminated, operation in progress,” Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.