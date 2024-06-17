NEET Exam: Action Will Be Taken If Anyone Found Guilty, Says Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR, June 17: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government would take strong actions against functionaries of the National Testing Agency (NTA) if they were found to be involved in irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2024.

Pradhan made this statement during his visit to Sambalpur in Odisha on Sunday. He said two types of irregularities in the conduct of NEET have come to the limelight.

As per preliminary information, grace marks have been awarded to some students as they were dissatisfied as they were allotted less time than the prescribed duration, he said.

The government has disapproved the grace marks, and directed re-examination for 1,563 students as per the Supreme Court order, the education minister said.

“Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore in two locations. I assure both students and parents that the government has taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end,” he said.

If any officials including senior functionaries of NTA are found guilty, they will not be spared and strong action will be taken against them, he said.

The union education minister also advocated for reforms in the NTA.

“A lot of reforms are required in NTA’s functioning though it is an autonomous institution. The government is concerned about this. I want to reassure that no culprit will be spared, strict action will be taken against them,” he added.

The NEET-UG examination, which is the gateway for admission to undergraduate-level medical courses in India, was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities in India. The results were declared on June 4.

After the results were declared, parents and teachers began questioning the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students . (Agencies)