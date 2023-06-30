Futuristic policies in last few years boosted global recognition for Indian universities: Modi

NEW DELHI, June 30:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that futuristic policies and decisions taken in the last few years in the education sector have boosted global recognition for Indian universities.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, Modi noted that the number of Indian universities that featured in the latest QS global ranking has surged to 45 from 12 in 2014, the year he became prime minister.

He referred to the rise in the numbers of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs across the country and described them as the building blocks of the new India.

Modi took a metro ride to reach the event. During his journey, he interacted with students.

At the event, the prime minister spoke about his recent state visit to the US and said the global respect and prestige for India has grown because of the rise in its capability as well as the world’s faith in the country’s youngsters.

Citing agreements signed between the two countries during his visit, he said these will bring new opportunities for youngsters of India in fields ranging from the earth to space, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

India’s youngsters will have access to technologies which used to be out of their reach, PM Modi said, adding that it will boost their skill development.

Companies like Micron and Google will be investing heavily in the country. It is a sign of the India of the future, he said.

Lauding Delhi University’s contribution to different aspects of life, the prime minister said it is not merely a university but a movement.

Modi referred to celebrated ancient Indian universities in Nalanda and Taxila and said they were a source of happiness and prosperity and India’s science guided the world in that era.

“India’s rich education system is the carrier of its prosperity,” he said, underlining the high Indian share in the global GDP of that time. Continuous attacks during the period of slavery destroyed these institutions leading to obstruction of the intellectual flow of India and bringing the growth to a standstill, he added.

He said that after Independence, universities played a crucial role in giving concrete shape to the emotional swell of post-independence India by creating a strong generation of talented youngsters.

Delhi University too played a major part in that, he said. This understanding of the past gives shape to our existence, shape to our ideals and expansion to the vision of the future, he said.

He also underlined that India which was once considered a fragile economy has now become one of the top five economies in the world. Modi asserted that those with knowledge are happy and strong.

The number of Indian start-ups has crossed a lakh now, he said, compared to a few hundred of them before 2014.

Citing India’s growth in the last few years, the prime minister said the figures for patents have surged.

“The third decade of the last century gave new momentum to the struggle for India’s independence, now the third decade of the new century will give impetus to the development journey of India,” he said.

Noting that the university’s 125th year will coincide with the country’s 100th year of Independence, Modi said it should dedicate itself to the goal of having a developed India by 2047. During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre, buildings of the Faculty of Technology and of the Academic Block on the North Campus of the university.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. Since then, it has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges, and more than six lakh students.

At the event, the prime minister noted that the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi are taking place at a time when India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav after completing 75 years of its independence. (PTI)

“The universities and educational institutions of any nation present a reflection of its achievements,” he said. (PTI)