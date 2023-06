Kickboxing team leaves for Nat’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Kickboxing team was flagged off for Wako India National Kickboxing Championship here today. The championship is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 5 in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab.

The event is being organized by Punjab Kickboxing Association under the aegis of Wako India Kickboxing Federation. The selected team underwent screening conducted by the J&K Sports Council team of Sports Officers Ashok Singh and Manager, Suraj Bhan at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Earlier, the team was introduced with the screening committee members by general secretary of the Kick Boxing Association of J&K, Abhishek Jain and coach, Sanjeev Padha. The team is led by Abhishek Jain and accompanied by coach Danish Padha and Waseem Shah.

In men’s squad, Aashutosh, Abhey Pratap Singh , Adishwer Groch, Ajay Kumar, Aman Khajuria, Amit Sharma, Ankit Jamwal, Anuj Sharma, Arif Ahmad Malik, Deepanshu Gupta, Devansh Mehra, Dheeraj Partap Singh, Farooz Ahmad Bhat, Gourav Chalotra, Himanshu Shekhar, Kunal Sharma, Manik Singh Manhas, Mannat Mehta, Masib Gulzar, Mohd Irfan, Mohd Sameer, Mudasir Rashid Rather, Nakul Sharma, Neeraj Singh, Piyush Singh, Prajwal Dev Singh, Ritesh Bhan, Ritwik Mansotra, Rohit Sharma, Roman Rouf Bhat, Sahil Kumar, Sahil Singh, Saksham Sharma, Satvik Jamwal, Shahil Hans, Sheikh Saqib Qayoom, Simran Magotra, Sumit Kumar, Syed Ali Shah, Syeed Yaseen Razvi, Tarun Kumar, Vansh Kumar and Vishal Singh Jamwal

While the women’s team comprises of Anshika Gupta, Harshita Sharma, Khushi Kumari, Mannya Sharma, Meenakshi Choudhary, Mettali Thakur, Monika Bhan, Shalvi Saini and T Aruna Sabharwal.