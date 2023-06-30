Aneesha shines in shooting trials at Delhi

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Aneesha Sharma an ace shooter of Mission Olympics Shooting Academy Jammu (MOSAJ) has once again shined in India Team Selection trials.

The selection trials were held from June 24 to 30 at New Delhi. In selection trial 5 during the qualification series she scored 627 and secured her position in top 8 finalists and was ranked 6th. In selection trial 6 she scored 627 in qualification series and again became a finalist in top 8 and ranked first with score 252.2.

These scheduled selection trials were conducted by National Rifle Association of India at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi. The officials said that Aneesha has always proved herself and set an inspiration for others also. Her hard work and dedication with consistent efforts in the right direction by keeping self belief brought her to an elite level. She got training under the guidance of coaches Vishal Mehra and Aman Singh in Mission Olympics Shooting Academy Jammu. President, Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association (JKRA), S.S Sodhi, Chairman, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sharat Chander Singh applaud her for this achievement.