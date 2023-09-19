Future generations will study ‘Modi era’ as golden period: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 19: BJP J&K general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta today stated that future generations will study Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s tenure as a “golden period of Bharat,” similar to how today’s generation learns about the Gupta empire. Vibodh, who was addressing a party meeting at the BJP office in Rajouri stated that to advance women-led development, the Government has introduced an important Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Emphasizing that no Prime Minister except Narendra Modi has the moral strength to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill aimed at increasing women participation in Parliament and State Assemblies, he asserted that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will strengthen our democracy. Vibodh further complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s transformative vision, highlighting that under his leadership, Bharat has evolved as a key driver of global growth since 2014. From Chandrayaan 3 to a successful G20 presidency under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India’s remarkable achievements across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, and infrastructure, have not only benefited the nation but have also made substantial contributions to global progress that have elevated India’s status on the global stage.

Vibodh maintained that various international analysts and experts anticipate that India’s role as a driver of global growth will continue to expand, with its economy and influence reaching new heights under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leaders who spoke on the occasion were Rajinder Gupta, Yugal Dogra, Ch. Talib Hussain, Qayoom Mir (DDC Thanamandi), Atam Gupta, Ranjit Tara, Koushal Gupta, Raja Rattan, Radish Sharma, Yogesh Sharma, Arti Sharma, and Harish Bharti.