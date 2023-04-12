Full Court Reference Held To Condole Demise Of Justice A Q Parray

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: A Full Court Reference was held today in the courtroom of the Chief Justice at Srinagar wing of High Court to condole the demise of Justice A Q Parray, former Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

On the occasion, Advocate General, D C Raina, in his condolence address, remembered the contribution of Late Justice Parray as Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Advocate General on his behalf and on behalf of the State, Government Advocates and Bar offered condolences on demise of late Justice A Q Parray. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Son of late Justice Parray Dr. Fazl Qadir Parray and daughter Tabassum Qadir Parray were also present.

Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in his condolence address, shared contribution of Late Justice A Q Parray saying that he was among those legal luminaries who spoke patently through his judgments and had proficiency over the art of erudition and language skills with a phenomenal legal acumen and strong penchant for witty anecdotes during his discourses. “Justice Parray worked tirelessly and left indelible footprints on the sands of time because of his discerning intellect, sharp understanding, sound reasoning and speedy disposal”, he added. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family of to bear the irreparable loss.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi joined the Full Court Reference physically whereas, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri joined the Full Court Reference from Jammu Wing of High Court virtually. Besides, members of the Bar Associations, Srinagar & Jammu also attended the Full Court Reference physically as well as virtually.

The Full Court Reference ended with observance of one minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul. The Court work was suspended for rest of the day.