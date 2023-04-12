J&K Reports 122 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Over 500

JAMMU, Apr 12: The Government on Wednesday informed that 122 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 52 from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 531.

Moreover, 62 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 12 from Jammu Division and 50 from Kashmir Division.

In last 24 hours, 4,137 COVID tests have also been conducted across the UT.

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free National helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Number 104.