JMC Confiscates Pit Bull On Complain Of Attack

JAMMU, APRIL 12: Jammu Municipal Corporation today confiscated a pet dog (Pit Bull) following a complaint of attack.

“The complaint was received in the Veterinary section of JMC regarding attack by the dog to the neighbor and consequently a team of JMC headed by senior officials conducted a site visit and seized the dog”, the JMC authorities said.

Also a penalty of Rs 3000 has been imposed on the dog owner for not registering their dog with JMC.

As it is mandatory for the pet dog owners and keepers to register their pet dog with JMC in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023 and Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and for that JMC has also issued public notice for the awareness of the general public.

MVO, JMC Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma disclosed that such drives shall continue to be conducted in future also to check the registration of the pet dogs and fines/ penalties up-to Rs 5000 shall be imposed on the defaulters residing within JMC limits.

For registration of pet dogs, owners can avail this service through online mode at jansugam.jk.gov.in and for any query regarding registration, pet owners may contact MVO section of JMC (Ph.No. 8716946717/ 9858022175) or e-mail at mvojmc@gmail.com.