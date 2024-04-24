NEW DELHI, Apr 24: FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Wednesday recommended Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the post of Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI).
Singh is currently serving as deputy managing director at SBI.
SBI, the country’s largest lender, has four managing directors and one chairman. (PTI)
FSIB recommends Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for MD position in SBI
