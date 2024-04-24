From zero interest to big savings: How does no-cost EMI work?

Have you ever desired a big-ticket item but hesitated due to the upfront cost? Fear not. The magic of no-cost EMI might be your answer! No-cost EMI, short for “Equated Monthly Instalment,” has become a popular financing option, allowing you to spread the cost of purchase over manageable monthly payments. But what exactly is it, and how does it benefit you? In this blog, we’ll unveil the secrets of no-cost EMI, transforming confusion into clarity and helping you decide if it’s the perfect fit for your next big purchase. We’ll delve into the mechanics of the scheme, explore how it translates to real savings, and address any lingering questions you might have. So, buckle up and get ready to unlock the world of no-cost EMI – a potential gateway to fulfilling your desires without breaking the bank!

Understanding the mechanics of no-cost EMI

No-cost EMI might sound too good to be true, but it’s a legitimate financial tool. Let’s examine how no-cost EMI works:

1.Merchant and lender collaboration: Retailers or online platforms partner with banks or NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) to offer no-cost EMI. The lender essentially provides a short-term loan to cover the product’s cost

2.Fair price play: Unlike traditional EMIs with interest, the no-cost EMI price is the product’s original price. The seller might not offer any upfront discounts to compensate for the waived interest

3.Interest absorption: The key lies in who shoulders the interest cost. There are two main scenarios:

Merchant subsidy: In some cases, the merchant absorbs the interest amount. They pay the lender the interest on your behalf, essentially subsidising the EMI option to attract customers. It might be done to clear out inventory, boost sales of specific products or compete with other retailers

Pre-discounted price: Alternatively, the product might be pre-discounted to account for the waived interest. The retailer factors in the interest cost and reduces the price accordingly before offering it as a no-cost EMI option

4.EMI tenure: No-cost EMI typically comes with a pre-defined tenure, ranging from 3 to 24 months. You are required to pay a fixed amount each month for the chosen duration

5.Eligibility criteria: To avail of no-cost EMI, you might need a credit card from a participating bank or a pre-approved loan from the NBFC. Maintaining a good credit score can improve your chances of approval and secure you better terms

What are the benefits of no-cost EMI?

Now that you have understood how no-cost EMI works, it’s time to check how no-cost EMI translates to actual savings. Here are some key benefits discussed in detail:

Improved cash flow: By spreading the cost over multiple months, no-cost EMI eases the financial burden. You can manage your monthly budget more effectively without a large upfront payment Affordability boost: No-cost EMI lets you purchase expensive items that might have been out of reach otherwise. You can break down the cost into manageable chunks, which makes your dream purchase a reality Discipline in budgeting: Fixed monthly payments enforce financial discipline. You will have a clear picture of how much you need to allocate each month. It will prevent impulse purchases that can disrupt your budget. Convenience: No-cost EMI simplifies the buying process. You can get your desired product immediately without arranging a large sum upfront

Nevertheless, it is crucial to remember that no-cost EMI isn’t entirely free. Here are some points to consider:

Processing fees: Some lenders might charge a processing fee to cover costs associated with setting up the EMI plan Opportunity cost: The price of the product under no-cost EMI might be higher than if you paid upfront with a discount. You should evaluate if the convenience of instalments outweighs the potential price difference Credit score impact: Timely EMI payments can positively affect your credit score, demonstrating responsible credit management. However, missed payments can negatively impact your score

Some important considerations of using no-cost EMIs

Only learning how no-cost EMI works isn’t enough. Before you start utilising no-cost EMI, you must consider these factors:

Do the math: Compare the no-cost EMI price with the upfront discounted price (if available) to assess the potential cost difference

Tenure selection: Choose a tenure that aligns with your budget and financial comfort. Opting for a shorter tenure minimises potential processing fees but increases monthly payments

Read the fine print: Carefully review the terms and conditions of the no-cost EMI offer. Be aware of any processing fees, prepayment penalties, and late payment charges

Check if no-cost EMI is right for you

No-cost EMI can be a valuable tool for managing finances and acquiring desired products. However, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. You must consider the following before making a decision:

Financial situation: If you have the financial resources for an upfront payment, it might be more cost-effective than a no-cost EMI plan with a potentially higher overall price Discipline with payments: Ensure you can consistently manage the monthly EMI payments to avoid late fees and potential damage to your credit score Purchase necessity: It is wise to evaluate the necessity of the purchase. You should avoid impulse buying using no-cost EMI solely for convenience

By carefully analysing the mechanics, benefits, and considerations, you can determine if no-cost EMI aligns with your financial goals. Remember, informed decision-making is key to utilising financial tools effectively!

Use this smart shopping tool wisely

No-cost EMI has emerged as a powerful tool for budget-conscious shoppers. It offers increased affordability and manageable payments, simplifying the buying process. However, responsible credit management is paramount. With careful planning and responsible use, no-cost EMI can be a valuable asset in your financial toolkit, unlocking a world of possibilities without derailing your financial goals.

