SBI Card launches SBI Card MILES for Travel enthusiast

MUMBAI, Apr 24: SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, has launched three variants of its first travel-focused core credit card, ‘SBI Card MILES’

The card is aimed at bringing holistic travel benefits to travellers of all kinds ? travel aspirers to frequent fliers to travel aficionados. SBI Card MILES offers compelling features that include conversion of Travel Credits to Air Miles and Hotel Points, accelerated rewards on EVERY travel booking, and airport lounge access among others.

Empowering cardholders with absolute choice of redemption, the card partners over 20 airline and hotel brands including Air Vistara, Air India, Spicejet, Air France-KLM, Etihad Airways, Air Canada, Thai Airways, Qantas Airways, ITC Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Accor among others.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, said “The strong economic growth and robust consumption landscape has accentuated India’s position in the world. Even in travel sector, today, India is considered amongst the key source markets for outbound travel in many countries including those in Asia and Europe. I congratulate SBI Card on the launch of SBI Card MILES, a strong product that will redefine the travel experiences for Indian consumers.”

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “Our customer-centric approach has always driven us to design innovative products, solutions, and services that address the evolving and diverse lifestyle needs and offer customers an extremely rewarding experience. Indian travellers are large global spenders and naturally, with increased and more robust travel plans, consumers are looking for curated benefits to enhance their travel experiences. SBI Card MILES is our endeavour to offer our customers the best of all the travel benefits. The card has been designed to become one true travel partner for the cardholders. We are sure that our cardholders will enjoy the exclusive benefits offered by our travel-centric core card.”

SBI Card MILES ELITE comes with multiple and varied spends milestone benefits. These include up to 5000 Travel Credits on reaching spends of Rs 1 lakh in 60 days of enrollment; up to 20,000 Travel Credits on spends milestone of Rs 12 lakh; and spends-based fee reversal on reaching spends milestone of Rs 15 lakh.

With airport lounge access being an important part of the overall travel experience, SBI Card MILES ELITE offers Priority Pass membership. Using the card, cardholders will be able to enjoy up to eight complimentary domestic lounge visits and up to 6 international airport lounge visits in a year. What’s more, the card also enables users to earn additional domestic lounge access. Every time a cardholder achieves the cumulative spends of Rs 1 lakh, cardholders will receive 1 gift voucher for lounge access that can be used by either the cardholder or the guest. (UNI)