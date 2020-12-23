From January 01, people without face masks to be fined Rs 200-Rs 500: SMC Mayor

SRINAGAR: Days after the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 was reported, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has made wearing masks in the public place mandatory, saying a fine of Rs 200 to Rs 500 will be recovered from the violators within the Municipality limits.

Addressing a news conference at SMC office, City Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who was accompanied by SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali and others, said that anyone found without face masks would be fined from 1st January, 2021.

He said that Srinagar is worst affected due to COVID-19, but a series of measures were taken in the beginning that prevented disastrous situations here. “Similarly, we are taking measures to prevent the new variant of virus here for which wearing masks have been made mandatory,” he said, adding that at least 99 per cent people are found violating the norms by not adhering to the guidelines.

Mattu said the corporation will make people aware during these days following which the violators will be fined from Rs 200 to Rs 500. He said that the corporation will begin the drive from its employees and the employees found without masks will be dealt as per the set rules.

He added that the amount that will be collected from norm violators will be used only for COVID purposes for which the SMC administration has already been directed to come up with a separate plan.

Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali while talking to the media persons said that 35 enforcement teams have been established to act against the norm violators, adding that the corporation has already taken series of steps to prevent the virus from spreading while it is taking further steps to prevent the new variant of virus. (AGENCY)