People rejected anti-J&K policies adopted by BJP: G A Mir

SRINAGAR: Stating that people have rejected the anti-J&K policies adopted by the BJP ruled Centre Govt, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir Wednesday thanked people for voting and supporting Congress Party in just concluded DDC Elections across the State.

Mir also said Congress won’t be cowed down by intimidation and pressure politics aiming to restrict the party’s movement especially during the just concluded DDC elections, will continue to fight for people’s rights.

Addressing a huge gathering of people at Omoh Verinag, Mir said that Congress won’t be cowed down by political vendetta and intimidation unleashed by BJP and its cronies against it (Congress) from the day one inorder to achieve their target, in which they have failed miserably.

The outcome of DDC elections is indicative that people have rejected the anti J&K Policies adopted by the BJP ruled Centre Govt, which should work as eye opener for BJP and its cronies, who have been tasked to restrict the movement of Congress Party, Mir said.

I am grateful to people who voted for Congress Party across the State especially the voters of Dooru Shahbad in Anantnag District, which has further strengthened the Congress Party’s resolve to fight against the political vendetta against it (Congress) especially politics of deceit and exploitation against the people of J&K, who have undergone tremendous hardships due to the policies of BJP, Mir said.

Adding that Congress Party will continue to work for the people, won’t compromise on its stated position of working as a unifying force, besides safeguarding the interests of the people, JKPCC President reiterated that Party will continue to fight against the anti J&K Policies adopted by BJP since it assumed power at centre.

DDC Candidate Naseer Ahmad Mir also thanked the people for voting in his favour and said that the outcome of DDC election won’t deter him from working for the wellbeing of the people.

On this occasion, JKPCC President garlanded the winning candidates of Hiller and Larkipora and congratulated them for registering their victory in DDC elections. (AGENCY)