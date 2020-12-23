Cabinet gives nod to merge 4 Govt film media units with NFDC

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of four Government film media units with the NFDC with an aim of converging activities and resources and better coordination to ensure synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of the bodies.

An official statement said the Films Division, the Directorate of Film Festivals, the National Film Archives of India and the Children’s Film Society, India will be merged with the National Film Development Corporation Limited by expanding the memorandum of articles of association of the NFDC, which will then carry out all the activities performed by the four organisations. (AGENCIES)