Fresh snowfall in upper reaches; rain lashes plains

SRINAGAR, Nov 3:

The upper reaches, including Zojila on Srinagar-Leh National Highway, received light snowfall while incessant intermittent rain lashed plains in the summer capital, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley, resulting in chilly weather conditions.

However, there was some respite from chilly weather conditions as the Sun came out from behind the clouds in the afternoon in the Valley, where fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers is predicted during the next 24 hours.

A MeT department spokesperson said that a weather warning has been issued during the next 24 hours in Kashmir, where thundershowers with lighting would occur under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD), which is active in the region. “The weather will turn dry during the next two days from today, which would result in improvement in maximum temperature,” he said.

But, he said a fresh WD, which originated from the Arabian Sea and is approaching the region though Afghanistan and Pakistan, will hit J&K on Wednesday. “Under the influence of this WD, thundershowers with lighting and hailstorm would occur in the Valley,” he added.

After witnessing above normal night temperature due to overcast conditions, people woke up to a rainy and chilly Sunday morning in the summer capital, Srinagar. Incessant intermittent rain continued throughout the morning, resulting on waterlogging of many roads in the city. But, as the day progressed Sun came out from behind the clouds, resulting in considerable improvement in the day temperature.

He said skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy during the next 24 hours in Srinagar, where maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 19 degree and 5 degree, respectively.

A traffic police official said light snowfall was recorded in Zojila and its adjoining areas on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh National Highway early in the morning. “The traffic on the highway was halted for few hours in the morning due to slippery road conditions. The traffic on the highway was later restored following improvement in the weather condition,” he added.

World famous ski resort of Gulmarg, about 55 km from here in North Kashmir, received light rain since early this morning. However, the weather improved in the afternoon as bright sunshine greeted the ski resort, which mostly remained deserted since August 5. “Very less number of tourists have come so far this season to Gulmarg after the travel advisory was revoked by the State Government last month. We are hopeful that as the winter season progresses, tourist arrival will increase,” a hotelier said over the phone.

He said Kongdori and Apharwat, the highest point of the cable car project in Gulmarg, also received light to moderate rain.

World famous health resort of Pahalgam, about 100 km from here in South Kashmir, received light to moderate rain since early Sunday morning, resulting in dip in the day temperature. However, the upper reaches in Pahalgam, including Chandanwari, received very light snowfall. Amarnath cave shine and its periphery, besides Sheshnag, Mahagungs, Pisso top and Panjtarni, also received light to moderate snowfall.

Incessant intermittent rain was also recorded in other parts of the valley. (UNI)