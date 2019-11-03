BJP symbolizes true picture of internal democracy: Ashok Kaul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Bharatiya Janata Party today conducted a one- day party workshop of District Incharges and Co-Incharges for the smooth conduct of ongoing “Organizational Elections”.

BJP State general Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, chaired the meeting. He was accompanied by party State Incharge for “Organizational Elections” & State Incharge BJP’s All Cells S Varinderjit Singh and Co-Incharge for “Organizational Elections” & State Incharge BJP’s All Morchas Munish Sharma.

Ashok Kaul, while addressing the workshop, claimed that only BJP symbolizes the true picture of internal democracy among all political parties. He said that these “Organizational Elections” from the very basic of the democratic foundation of the organization. He termed this as the unique exercise that differentiates the BJP from other political parties as anybody can reach to the top post in the BJP, whereas other political parties have established themselves as personal properties of single family. He said that BJP is based on strong ethics and principles and party Incharges and Co-Incharges for the “Organizational Elections” have been entrusted for maintain the high standards in the conduct of these elections. He asked those present in the meeting to conduct the election process in the fairest of manner to choose the deserving candidates for the organizational posts.

S Varinderjit Singh prompted all the Incharges and Co-Incharges to share the details of the ongoing poll process in their respective districts. He informed and added that all those party activists who are given responsibility for the ongoing “Organizational Elections” are being trained to ensure that the desired standards are maintained in the due election process.

Munish Sharma stated that soon after the process for Mandal elections gets completed, there will be elections for the District Presidents of the party.

All the District Incharges and the Co-Incharges also presented the detailed reporting for their respective districts about the progress on “Organizational Elections” and discussed the relevant issues with the senior leadership present.