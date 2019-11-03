Army recruitment rally begins in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The first Army recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir after the creation of Union Territory began today at Sher Bacha Stadium in Samba district.

The 10-day recruitment rally through Army Recruitment Office, Jammu, will continue till November 12. This rally is being conducted to provide employment to youth from three districts i.e. Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

Click here to watch video

Over 44,117 aspirants from Jammu Region have registered and likely to be screened for their physical and medical fitness during the ten-day long Army Recruitment Rally. On the first day, more than 3067 candidates from district Jammu appeared for physical fitness tests. The vacancies are open for six categories: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistance (AMC)/Soldier Technical Nursing Assistance Veterinary, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Tradesman.

The recruitment process is divided into several categories and rounds which include physical fitness test, medical test and written test. The recruitment process is totally computerized and is absolutely transparent. Special emphasis is being made to make all the prospective candidates understand this process so that they do not fall prey to touts. Selected candidates will be inducted into the various arms and services of the Army.

The response, as seen in the Recruitment Rally, is an indicator of the desire of the youth of J&K to opt for peace and progress. This recruitment rally across the Jammu region will go a long way in meeting the aspirations of the youth of the hinterland and remote areas, who wish to join the Army, serve the nation and carve out a brighter future for themselves and their families.