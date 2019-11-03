AWWA demands release of pending salary of workers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association (AWWA) has demanded release of the salary of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers pending for last 10 months.

Addressing a press conference here today, Neelam Sharma, general secretary of the Association, presently Anganwadi Workers and Helpers are being paid salary after a gap of about 8 to 10 months or more due to which poor woman workers face financial hardships. She urged the administration of J&K UT to release the pending salary at the earliest and henceforth pay their salaries month wise.

Click here to watch video

Neelam Sharma said that previous Government of erstwhile J&K State had enhanced State share by Rs 500 vide Order No 215 dated 21/08/2018 but the same has not been implemented till date. She demanded that the Order must be implemented keeping in view duties and different schemes’ work allotted the Anganwadi workers at village level.

She also highlighted other demands of the Association which include payment of extra allowance for extra work, retirement benefits and social security schemes for Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, change of uniform colour as pink colour is not proper for workers which are mostly aged and widows, transport expenses for attending official meetings, 100 % promotion of Anganwadi Workers into Supervisors, winter and summer holidays for the workers keeping in view the age of beneficiaries, etc.

Neelam further demanded that the salary and other allied allowance be paid to Anganwadi Workers and Helpers on the pattern of other union territories of the country.

Other office bearers of the Association present in the conference were Swarna Devi, president AWWA, Ashok Choudhary, general secretary of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and Incharge AWWA.