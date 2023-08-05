Fresh Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves From Srinagar For Amarnath Yatra; Praises Army’s Effort

Srinagar, Aug 5: A fresh batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Saturday morning for the Amarnath Cave shrine.

The enthusiastic pilgrims, who will take Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy shrine, raised ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ slogans.

“We feel proud to see how the Army jawans are helping the pilgrims here. We salute them for their service. The arrangements made for the Yatra are very good and I would urge everyone to take the Amarnath yatra,” a pilgrim from Jharkhand said.