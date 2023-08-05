EMPLOYMENT (05-08-2023)

PRE SCHOOL

REQUIRES

NUR. LKG.UKG

Experience TRS

(Rehari, Domana Branches)

Ph. 9797922717

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Vikas Nagar/Thathar Paloura Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. M.Sc Physics – 1

2. M.Sc Chemistry – 1

3. M.Sc Math- 1

4. B.Sc/B.Sc B. Ed- 1

5. Computer Teacher- 1

Apply within 5 days alongwith qualification certificate & experience if any.

Note : Retired Persons can apply.

O S Manhas (MD)

Contact No. 94191-96150, 7006485954

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

S. No. Post Qualification

1. Hindi Teacher B.A/M.A in Hindi

2. SSt Teacher B.A/M.A

3. Dance Teacher Degree / Diploma in Dance

Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio data w.e.f 5th to 9th August b/w 9:00 AM to 12 Noon in School office.

Sd/-

Principal

WANTED

1. Driver

2. Salesman with Vehicle

Contact :

7006657040

Required

Required a Manager with 10 years Experience as Manager in Restaurant at Mint Leaf Restaurant Marble Market, Jammu.

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

9419197503

Ayurvedic COMPANY

REQUIRES

RSM & asm

(For Punjab & Himachal

B.A.M.S Doctor

Send your resume:-

resumedevgon@gmail.com

9469293786

JOB VACANCY

* Sales Manager

* Delivery cum Office Boy

for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Call/Whatsapp:

7051097720

Staff Required

Administrator – MA/MSc/MBA

Political Science Tr- MA Pol Sc

Computer Tr- BCA

Urdu Tr- M.A Urdu

Nursery Trained Tr- Graduate with Experience

Gate Man- 1

Peon- 2

Office Clerk – Graduate with Computer Knowledge

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School Bantalab Jammu

Mobile No: 7298107471, 8492012304

5th, 6th, 7th Aug 2023 (Interview Date) 10 AM to 1 PM

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY

Production Supervisor – 12th / Graduate

with 1 to 5 years of Exp. in Production

Salary: 15 to 20 K

Production / Quality Engineer – B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics – Fresher / Exp.

Salary: 15 to 25K

Junior Engineer – Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile

All Stream. Fresher / Exp. Salary: 14 to 20K

Machine Operator – ITI – Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical, Fitter, All Stream-Fresher / Exp.

Salary: 10 to 15K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Job opening

for Operation and Administration staff at ACTL SAMBA’s logistics park

Candidates shall have experience in

-MS Office,

-Preparation of MIS

-Monitoring of movement and inventory control of bulk cargo specially Urea, Cement, Food grain etc.

– Supervising the team of operations.

Contact Number: +91 95419 42509

Mail id- marinefin@actlindia.com