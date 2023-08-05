EMPLOYMENT (05-08-2023)

PRE SCHOOL
REQUIRES
NUR. LKG.UKG
Experience TRS
(Rehari, Domana Branches)
Ph. 9797922717
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Vikas Nagar/Thathar Paloura Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
1. M.Sc Physics – 1
2. M.Sc Chemistry – 1
3. M.Sc Math- 1
4. B.Sc/B.Sc B. Ed- 1
5. Computer Teacher- 1
Apply within 5 days alongwith qualification certificate & experience if any.
Note : Retired Persons can apply.
O S Manhas (MD)
Contact No. 94191-96150, 7006485954
NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
TEACHERS REQUIRED
S. No. Post Qualification
1. Hindi Teacher B.A/M.A in Hindi
2. SSt Teacher B.A/M.A
3. Dance Teacher Degree / Diploma in Dance
Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio data w.e.f 5th to 9th August b/w 9:00 AM to 12 Noon in School office.
Sd/-
Principal
WANTED
1. Driver
2. Salesman with Vehicle
Contact :
7006657040
Required
Required a Manager with 10 years Experience as Manager in Restaurant at Mint Leaf Restaurant Marble Market, Jammu.
Salary Negotiable
Contact :
9419197503
Ayurvedic COMPANY
REQUIRES
RSM & asm
(For Punjab & Himachal
B.A.M.S Doctor
Send your resume:-
resumedevgon@gmail.com
9469293786
JOB VACANCY
* Sales Manager
* Delivery cum Office Boy
for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Call/Whatsapp:
7051097720
Staff Required
Administrator – MA/MSc/MBA
Political Science Tr- MA Pol Sc
Computer Tr- BCA
Urdu Tr- M.A Urdu
Nursery Trained Tr- Graduate with Experience
Gate Man- 1
Peon- 2
Office Clerk – Graduate with Computer Knowledge
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School Bantalab Jammu
Mobile No: 7298107471, 8492012304
5th, 6th, 7th Aug 2023 (Interview Date) 10 AM to 1 PM
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY
Production Supervisor – 12th / Graduate
with 1 to 5 years of Exp. in Production
Salary: 15 to 20 K
Production / Quality Engineer – B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics – Fresher / Exp.
Salary: 15 to 25K
Junior Engineer – Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile
All Stream. Fresher / Exp. Salary: 14 to 20K
Machine Operator – ITI – Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical, Fitter, All Stream-Fresher / Exp.
Salary: 10 to 15K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Job opening
for Operation and Administration staff at ACTL SAMBA’s logistics park
Candidates shall have experience in
-MS Office,
-Preparation of MIS
-Monitoring of movement and inventory control of bulk cargo specially Urea, Cement, Food grain etc.
– Supervising the team of operations.
Contact Number: +91 95419 42509
Mail id- marinefin@actlindia.com