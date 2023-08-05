Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Jammu And Kashmir’s Gulmarg

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occured at around 8:36 am with its depth registered at 129 km.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 35.46 and Longitude: 73.32, respectively.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir,” the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported.