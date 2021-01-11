Fresh avalanche warning for upper reaches in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A fresh avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches in north Kashmir district of Kupwara and Bandipora during the next 24 hours.

Director of Disaster Management J&K government Aamir Ali said that there is a threat of low level avalanche warning for upper reaches in the frontier district of Kupwara and Bandipora during the next 24 hours.

He said people are advised to remain indoors and restrain their movement in avalanche prone areas. The entire north Kashmir recently experienced moderate to heavy snowfall last week. (agencies)