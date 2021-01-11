Municipal heads’ association, DDC member call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation of municipal heads from Jammu province today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The members of the delegation led by Rajinder Singh Chib submitted a memorandum of demands and issues to the Lt Governor pertaining to services of engineering wing; rationalising Safai Karamcharis in all Municipal Committees/ Councils; delegation of powers and other concerning issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands put forth by the delegation and observed that the UT Government is taking comprehensive measures for redressal of civic issues and aspirations of recently formed municipal bodies.

In another meeting, Er Aijaz Hussain, elected DDC member from Srinagar met with the Lt Governor and thanked the Government for the recently announced New Industrial Development Scheme for J&K and other policies, particularly benefiting the youth.

He further apprised the Lt Governor about the promotion of local industries, especially those engaged in making carpets, and pashmina shawls. He also shared various development issues of his constituency with the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured that all the genuine issues raised by him would be taken up for examination and urged him to continue working for the advancement of public welfare.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor released a Book titled ‘Secrets of Scoring More Marks and Passing Any Exam Easily’ authored by Dr Abdul Ghani.

The Lt Governor complimented the author for his publication and hoped that the book helps the ambitious and aspiring students all over Jammu & Kashmir and rest of India.