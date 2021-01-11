ACB registers FIR in disproportionate assets case against Patwari

JAMMU: Based upon the results of a Preliminary Enquiry conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the allegations that one Javed Ahmed (Patwari) S/O Bashir Ahmed R/o Village Kanger Tehsil Bhalwal District Jammu posted as Patwari in Revenue Department at Kote has amassed huge immovable properties worth Crore of rupees in his own name and in the names of his family members which were highly disproportionate to his known sources of income, an FIR No. 02/2021 (PS ACB Central) was registered on 11.01.2021 u/s 5(1) (e) r/w section 5(2) PC Act and Sections 109, 120-B/RPC against accused persons namely Javed Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Fatima, Nazia Kouser and others.

The Preliminary Enquiry has revealed that the accused Javed Ahmed (Patwari) and his family members had accumulated immovable assets which included land more than 200 kanals at village Kanger Tehsil Bhalwal, Jammu. In order to avoid scrutiny before the eyes of law the assets were disguised in the names of the accused’s father, mother and wife.

After registration of the FIR against Javed Ahmed (Patwari) and his family members for abetting the public servant in creation of this much amount of immoveable assets warrants were obtained and searches were conducted at their residential house and incriminating documents and articles have been recovered which are under scrutiny. The Bank accounts of the accused and his family members are also being scrutinized for further flow of amounts in them and also for presence of lockers maintained by the accused Javed Ahmed (Patwari) and his family members.

Further, investigation of the case is in progress.