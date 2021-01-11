Congratulations Pour In As Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Girl

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday were blessed with a daughter. Kohli took to Twitter to share the news, and said that both the baby and Anushka are both healthy. Kohli thanked fans for their love, prayers and wishes and said that he and Anushka are feeling “beyond blessed” to embark on this new chapter in their lives. Congratulations poured in from fans and the sports fraternity for the celebrity couple.

“Big congratulations to both of you,” former India cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted.

“Congratulations both of u,” badminton star Saina Nehwal wrote.

“Many congratulations to you both, Virat,” the official account of the Lord’s Cricket Ground tweeted.

“Congratulations both,” wrote England women’s cricketer Alexandra Hartley.

Kohli shared the same message on Instagram and wishes poured in there too. His India and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma both congratulated him, while Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians also wished the couple.

Kohli and Anushka got married in 2017 and had announced last August that they were expecting their first child this January. (agency)