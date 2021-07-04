Free artificial limb fitment camp organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Free artificial limb fitment camp was organised by Shree Attam Vallabh Jain Charitable Society for physical challenged people, here today.

About 40 physical challenged persons were indentified for the limbs fitment during the camp.

During the camp, a team of doctors which came from Kota Rajasthan first examined the patients and thereafter artificial limbs were provided to them that too, free of cost in presence of trustee members of the Society including Indrajeet Jain, chairman of Aatam Vallabh Jain Charitable Clinic, Kimti Lal Jain, Camp in-charge and Deepak Jain, Clinic in-charge.

“Till date, the Society has provided more than 50000 artificial limbs to physically challenged people across the country as well as conducted various specialised camps for eye and dental patients,” they claimed.