Manjit seeks reservation for locals in industrial sector

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 4: Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh has urged the Government to reserve skilled and unskilled jobs for locals in the industrial sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing one day district level convention of Apni Party workers near Shaheedi Chowk Manjit Singh, the former Minister, said that they welcome the new industrial policy but there are apprehensions among the locals that outsiders will get the job share in the industrial sector.

“It is the responsibility of the Government to reserve jobs or give preference to the local youth in both skilled and unskilled works in the industrial sector,” he said.

He said that the industrial sector has a potential to generate jobs and the unemployed educated youth can be adjusted in the growing sector.

He also urged the party workers to prepare for Assembly elections and work among the people to gain their confidence. “Apni Party will fulfill its promises made with the people once it comes to power in J&K. The party is unlike others who mislead with false and hollow slogans for vote bank. “We promise what is achievable without giving emotional slogans,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, the party will contest the elections and fulfill the promises made with the people.

He said that the party will never compromise with the basic issues of the people and struggle will continue until they are fulfilled. He reiterated demand for restoration of Statehood to J&K.

He further said that the Assembly election should not be delayed further as it has already created anger among the people.

“The absence of an elected Government will further aggravate the situation. People are also against the Union Territory status of J&K. The Government should understand the people of the erstwhile State want Statehood back. This time, both the regions are united to get back the Statehood which was taken away from J&K on August 5, 2019,” said Manjit Singh.

District president, Kathua, and Ex-MLA Prem Lal, who organised the one-day convention of workers in Kathua also spoke on the occasion.