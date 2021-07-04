DCC stages protest against price hike of petrol, diesel, LPG

Excelsior Correspondent

R S PURA, July 4: District Congress Committee (DCC), Jammu Rural today staged protest against increasing prices of petroleum products which have brought the common man on the brink of starvation as every next day is the day of hike of fuel prices whether it is petrol, diesel or cooking gas.

Led by Hari Singh Chib, president, District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural, the party activits assembled at RS Pura town and termed BJP as a failed party and the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a complete disaster for the country.

The Congress activists were shouting loud slogans against the BJP Govt and also in favour of their demands. They alleged that back bone of the common man has been broken by Modi Govt.

Speaking to the media, Chib said that this protest is against the ruthless and unprecedented hike in fuel prices that too under the ‘watch and ward’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is busy blaming the erstwhile Governments, instead of looking into his misrule and bizarre approach towards the issues hurting masses across the country.

Chib demanded immediate rollback on the hiked prices of fuel and said that PM Modi has steered the nation towards state of morass and unending woes with no signs of recovering. He asked the people to make a comparison and find out by themselves the difference between Congress-led dispensations and PM Modi’s misrule.

Earlier, Hari Singh chaired a meeting of party activists at RS Pura and discussed the issues being faced by the common man. The organizational issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Rajinder Singh Corporator and Ravinder Singh senior vice president DCC Jammu Rural. Among others who were present included Ravinder Singh, Charanjeet Bhagat, Harbans Lal Bhagat, Sham Lal Mehra, Kuldeep Raj, Jawahar Singh, Sewa Ram, Ashok Kumar Sharma and others.