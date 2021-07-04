Vaccination drive slows down in Old City: Malhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Apni Party general secretary Vikram Malhotra today said that the vaccination drive has slowed down in Jammu City ahead of anticipated third wave of COVID-19.

In a statement to the press, Malhotra said that the vaccination drive has slowed down and it is not reaching the common masses in both rural as well as urban areas of Jammu.

“There are a lot of gaps between urban and rural vaccination and most of the people in Old City of Jammu have no access to the vaccination,” said Malhotra.

He was speaking at a function organized at ward number 6 and ward number 7 in Jammu East in which a large number of people joined the Apni Party.

State OBC Coordinator Madan Lal Chalotra, Vijay Magotra, Raj Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, Amarjeet, Ashwani, Kundan Lal, Prikshit Shagotra, and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the new comers into the Party, he appealed to the Government to ensure vaccination for all the people without discrimination. “The Health Department should prepare itself and vaccinate all the people without delay before the third wave,” he said.

Commenting on ending age-old tradition of Darbar Move, Malhotra said that the businessmen of Jammu and common people may adversely be affected with the decision.

“This practice has helped the people of both the regions to learn about each other and develop coordinal relations. Due to the Darbar Move, people were able to understand each-other’s culture which has ended abruptly without consultation,” he said, adding, this decision may cost the business of Jammu adversely.

Speaking on the occasion, State OBC Coordinator Madan Lal Chalotra said that Darbar Move to Jammu had helped the people in general and business community in particular. He said the business community is worried in Jammu with this decision of the Government.