Fraudster Detained Under PSA By Crime Branch Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 18: Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch, Jammu, has recommended the detention of a fraudster under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The District Magistrate of Jammu has issued a detention order against Saroop Lal, a notorious conman involved in nine FIRs and two preliminary verifications in the Crime Branch, Jammu.

Saroop Lal, an ex-serviceman, first came under the radar of the Crime Branch in 2006 when the first FIR was registered against him for fabricating fake and forged appointment orders. Since then, he has been targeting innocent unemployed youth, exploiting their vulnerability. According to the complaints and FIRs filed against him, Saroop Lal has defrauded as many as 19 unemployed individuals, cheating them out of lakhs of rupees. Some of his associates have already been booked, while others are currently under investigation.

In light of this development, the Crime Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir has directed its various wings to take similar actions against repeat and habitual offenders. They have also emphasized the need to expedite and conduct professional investigations into these cases to ensure justice is served promptly.