Four militants, ‘active associate’ killed in encounters in J-K

SRINAGAR: Four militants and an “active associate” were killed Friday in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts, police said.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and their “active associate”, who was missing since Thursday and “was part of the militant group, were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

In another encounter at Nanner in Midoora area of Pulwama district, two unidentified militants were killed, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)