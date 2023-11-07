Four Loaded Magazines Seized In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Nov 7: Four loaded magazines along with some loose live rounds were recovered from a pond in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday, officials said. The recovery was made from Jakh village along the Jammu-Pathankot highway during cleaning of the roadside pond, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said the rusted condition of the magazines and the bullets suggest they were dumped in the pond a long time back.