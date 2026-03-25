Four Drug Peddlers Held With Heroin In Separate Operations In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Mar 25: Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin from different locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.

At Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a private car was intercepted and 5.44 grams of heroin recovered from two occupants — Sunil Sharma and Mohan Lal — who were arrested, a police spokesperson said.

Nazir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested at a highway checkpoint in Rehambal after a search of his car revealed 8.98 grams of heroin.

Another accused, Arun Singh, a resident of Shiv Nagar, was also arrested with 2.98 grams of heroin during patrolling in the Battalbalian industrial area, the spokesperson said.

All four accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway, the police said.