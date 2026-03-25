25 J&K Officers Deputed As Haj Inspectors For Haj 2026

JAMMU, March 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed 25 officers and officials to Saudi Arabia to assist pilgrims during Haj 2026.

The decision followed their selection by the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.

As per the order, the officials will be temporarily posted at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, where they will perform duties as State Haj Inspectors and provide necessary support and coordination for pilgrims from the Union Territory during the annual pilgrimage.

See Order Copy Click Here……