NEW DELHI:Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday nominated four BJP members to the panel of chairpersons who preside over the House in the absence of the Speaker and the
Deputy Speaker.
The members named Friday in the panel are Rama Devi, Kirit P Solanki, Rajendra Agarwal and Meenakshi Lekhi. Birla said, once leaders of other parties suggest names of their members for the panel, the strength of the committee would be increased. Usually, ten members are part of the panel of chairpersons. (AGENCIES)
Four BJP members nominated to panel of chairpersons in LS
NEW DELHI:Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday nominated four BJP members to the panel of chairpersons who preside over the House in the absence of the Speaker and the
Editorial
Flagrant misuse of State funds
Free set top boxes for border residents
Incentives for J&K Industries
Rising graph of domestic violence cases
Stop illegal constructions in Gulmarg
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines