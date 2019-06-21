Four BJP members nominated to panel of chairpersons in LS

NEW DELHI:Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday nominated four BJP members to the panel of chairpersons who preside over the House in the absence of the Speaker and the

Deputy Speaker.

The members named Friday in the panel are Rama Devi, Kirit P Solanki, Rajendra Agarwal and Meenakshi Lekhi. Birla said, once leaders of other parties suggest names of their members for the panel, the strength of the committee would be increased. Usually, ten members are part of the panel of chairpersons. (AGENCIES)