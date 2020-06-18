Former SMC Deputy Mayor alleges targeting of his supporters

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18: Former Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sheikh Imran today alleged that the councillors supporting him are being targeted in and out.

Without naming anyone, Imran during a press conference here, leveled serious charges saying that these councillors are in danger and that the Government, as well as the police, should take note of it.

“The 42 councillors who are with us have been attacked. A grenade was placed at the home of one councillor. Somebody’s car was damaged; somebody was stalked and followed in order to instill fear among them,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that a grenade was found at the residence of Nazia, who is the SMC councillor. The police and other officials had visited the spot.

He further alleged that even he was followed by people who have got issues with him and those who are supporting him. “Someone from Zadibal followed me and I lodged a complaint. Two councillor Asif and Ashraf were poisoned,” he said.

Pertinently, few days back, a no-confidence motion was brought in against Junaid Mattoo. The motion was passed after the majority of councillor voted in favor of the motion brought in by an Waheed from Zakura.

“Earlier, also, I was attacked, and then I was under detention. After my detention Waheed was attacked too; he had grave injuries,” Imran said.

Imran said that there is a need for the Government to take note of the situation and provide these councillor-who are under constant threat-security-cover so that no untoward incident takes place. “All this is happening and amid this, I am appealing Government as well as the police to take care of the security of our councillor who are in grave danger,” he said.

He alleged that one person-apparently referring to now former Mayor Junaid Matoo-is having issues with almost everyone in the Corporation. “At present, there are issues with the Deputy Mayor; 4 commissioners have been changed so far, there were issues with them as well,” he said.