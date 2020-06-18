Advertise, fill up all available vacancies in J&K : Harsh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Former minister and NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh today said that with the the Govt announcing to fill up 10,000 posts in J&K in the near future, the aspirations of the educated youth would remain unaddressed in case all vacant positions are not advertized immediately and filled up in a time bound manner.

Talking to media-persons here Harsh Dev said that the educated youth have been made to believe for quite some time that an employment bonanza was in the offing and that the Government was seriously concerned to address the concerns of the unemployed youth. In actual practice, however, the aspiring youth continue to wait endlessly with no advertisement having been issued till date after August 5, 2019, he said.

Seeking early issuance of notification to address the unemployment issue, Singh said that all the existing posts should be notified so that the educated youth could be absorbed against the available budgeted posts. He said that after State’s reorganization, the Government had announced to provide 50,000 jobs on fast track basis which have continued to remain elusive till date. Similarly, he pointed out, the Central Government announced the creation of 50,000 additional posts for J&K in January in the budget session in the Parliament.

With several already existing vacancies as well as the new posts announced by the Centre, there existed a scope for absorption of more than one lakh youth of J&K in gainful employment. It was regrettable, however, that the lackadaisical approach of authorities concerned had deprived the eligible youth of the opportunities of employment.

Not only the holding of fresh recruitments on war footing, but the re-instatement of terminated employees of Health, Information, Education Department etc. needed a focused attention of the Government. He regretted that while the backdoor appointments made during BJP-PDP rule in J&K Bank, Forests, PDD, Health Departments etc. had been allowed to continue, the lawfully appointed candidates in several departments had been dis-engaged in the most arbitrary and authoritarian manner only to satisfy the whims of the rulers.

Surinder Chouhan, District President Jammu (Rural) and Kunwar Bali, Provincial president (Jammu)-Young Panthers were also present on the occasion.