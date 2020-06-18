Transporters demand compensation, permission to start operations

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18: All Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AKTWA) today held a protest at Parimpora Bus Stand demanding permission to start their operations and compensation.

Shabir Ahmad Matta, Chairman All Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AKTWA) said that the owners of the buses are forced to sell the parts of their vehicles in order to make their ends meets.

“The Government has to look into this; we have been left with nothing to carry on and take care of our families; the SRTC buses are operating from Batamallo and we are not being allowed to operate from here,” he said.

He said that there is no adherence to the SOPs in the SRTC buses operating on the roads and why are they not being allowed to operate. He said that those associated with the transport must be aptly compensated if there are no plans of allowing them to ply on the roads.

“This is not all. It is a sheer injustice that the Government knew that the transport sector has come to a grinding halt amid COVID-19 and still, they went ahead and doubled the road tax-how is it possible that we will be able to pay it in double when we are not even able to take care of our families,” he said.

The protestor demanded compensation for the losses from the past 10 months. As per the operators, they have been worst hit due to continuous lockdown from past 10 months and are urging the Government to grant financial assistance to the community which has been struggling to survive.

Protestors were holding placards and were shouting slogans against the authorities for neglecting them over the years.

The transporters said that they are once again appealing the administration to take note of their suffering. They also warned that if the administration failed in doing so they will see whatever they can do “and the government will be responsible for the consequences, thereafter,” they said.