109 test +ve for Corona in Valley

3 COVID patients die in Kashmir

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 18: Three COVID-19 positive people today died in Kashmir taking the number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 72 while 109 people tested positive for Coronavirus in the Valley.

A 55-year-old woman from Shopian district of South Kashmir died at CD hospital Srinagar here today. She was hypertensive and had also septicemia. A resident of Neldoora Shopian, the woman was admitted to the CD hospital on June 17.

An 80-year old man from Srinagar’s Nawa Bazar area died at SMHS hospital Srinagar today. He was admitted to the hospital on June 16 and died the next day. He was having Hypertension and bilateral pneumonia besides other underlying ailments. He tested positive for COVID-19.

A 65-year-old man from Chakoora Shopian was admitted to the hospital SMHS hospital on Wednesday with acute breathlessness and he died today. He was a COVID-19 positive.

So far, 72 COVID-19 positive people died in J&K-including 63 from the Valley. Srinagar district with 17 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 12, Shopian 9, Kulgam 8, six in Anantnag, Kupwara five, Budgam three, Pulwama two while one death has been reported from Bandipora.

And four policemen, a doctor and a lab technician were among 109 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 5555 in J&K.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 1992 samples were processed at the Virology Diagnostic lab today and 40 tested positive for the virus. He said that among them nine are from Shopian, eight from Pulwama, seven from Srinagar, four each from Anantnag and Baramulla, three from Bandipora, two from Kulgam and one each from Ganderbal, Budgam and Kupwara.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told Excelsior that 538 samples were processed at the hospital’s lab and 24 tested positive for COVID-19. He said that all of them are from district Budgam. He said that 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital today after their recovery.

Dr Untoo said that so far 484 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital and 379 were discharged so far and 101 are under treatment. He said that 32 COVID-19 positive women delivered at the hospital so far including 16 normal deliveries.

An official from the CD hospital Srinagar said that 636 samples were processed at the Virology Diagnostic Lab of the hospital and 35 tested positive including a pregnant woman.