Former MP, President JKWP call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Former Member of Parliament, Nazir Ahmad Laway today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The former MP apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Kulgam district pertaining to the functioning of AYUSH Hospital at Chawalgam; construction of Brazulu to Chawalgam road and Brazulu Bridge.

Later, Mir Junaid, President Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) also called on the Lt Governor and highlighted various public and youth-related issues including encouraging the participation of youth in political and development process.

He further projected several development issues of Langate area.

The Lt Governor, while discussing the demands and issues presented before him, assured the former MP and President JKWP of appropriate action on the same on merit.

The Lt Governor further urged them to continue their endeavours towards promoting public welfare.