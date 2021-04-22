Former MoS dies of COVID-19 in Rajouri

RAJOURI: Former minister of state in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Thakur Puran Singh died due to Covid-19 in Rajouri district on Thursday.

An official said that the administration has ordered cremation of the deceased as per the laid down Covid-19 SOPs.

He said that the deceased, a resident of Kewal Badhal in Kotranka sub-division, had recently returned from a religious congregation at Haridwar and since then he was not keeping well.

“He was being taken to a hospital in Punjab but died on way,” the official said.

He said that body has been brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where further arrangements are being made to conduct cremation as per SOPs. KNO