Former Ministers; former Legislators; public deputations call on Lt Governor

Congratulate UT Administration for DDC elections, highlight people’s issues

JAMMU: Former Ministers; former Legislators and public deputations called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today and congratulated the UT Administration for the successful conduct of DDC elections.

A public delegation led by Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh met the Lt Governor and appreciated the UT administration, led by the Lt Governor, for ensuring the conduct of historic elections without any untoward incident.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands and development issues of district Udhampur, particularly, Basantgarh and other remote areas pertaining to Ayurvedic Dispensaries in Khaned and Rai Chak; provision of staff in NTPHC Dudu; staff for HS Dudu and HSS Garh Samnabhanj; strengthening of road network and development of Rasli Garderan as ST Model Village.

The former Minister also projected welfare issues of people belonging to Gaddi, Sippi and Koli community.

Similarly, former Minister, Sukhnandan Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor about various issues related to agriculture and welfare issues of people who have given their land for establishing pump sets, tube-wells and for other agricultural purposes.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by former MLC, Vibodh Gupta also met with the Lt Governor and congratulated him for the recently held DDC elections. The delegation hailed the elections as a historic event, and a sign of ascending peace, especially in Kashmir valley and lauded the Lt Governor led administration for the achievement.

While interacting with the delegations, the Lt Governor acknowledged people’s will and participation as a major factor behind successful conduct of the elections. He also congratulated all stakeholders for ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections.

The UT Administration is working religiously for establishing a robust democratic setup in the region and for leading the locals on the path of development, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that J&K is witnessing a new dawn of development and within the next 3-4 years, the people of the UT will see the Metro rail services revolutionizing the transport network in the Capital cities.

J&K Government is taking comprehensive measures for the development of all the major sectors and is committed for the welfare of every section of the society, he added.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegations that the genuine demands and issues projected by them would be considered for redressal on merit.