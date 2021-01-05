Fresh avalanche warning issued in upper reaches of J&K

SRINAGAR: A fresh avalanche warning was on Tuesday issued for the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, following intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall during the last over three days.

An official said that medium level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar in Jammu and Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir valley. “A medium level avalanche warning has also been issued for Waltengu Nad, South and North portals of Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru.

Meanwhile, he said a low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Udhampur in Jammu, Baramulla and Gandrebal in Kashmir, besides Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh. ”Low level warning has also been issued for Sonamarg-Zojila, Z-Gali- Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and world famous ski resort of Gulmarg,” he added. (AGENCIES)