CS reviews Execution of Mining Leases in J&K

Single Window process for mining NOCs

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting to review the execution of mining leases in Jammu and Kashmir and evolve a strategy to facilitate ease of doing business in the sector.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Revenue, Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries, Mining, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Jal Shakti, besides Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Deputy Commissioner, Jammu participated in the meeting.

Emphasizing the importance of time-bound systematic and scientific exploitation of minerals in J&K, Chief Secretary impressed upon the Department to undertake a pre-assessment of the mining blocks before their auction. “This will facilitate the successful bidders to obtain environmental clearance in a timely manner leading to prompt operationalization of the leased mines”, he said.

For the blocks which are currently under the process of obtaining environmental clearance, the department was directed to get the cases expedited through district level single window committees headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioner within a period of 45 days.