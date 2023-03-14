Former Minister, Shree Kashi Vidvat Parishad delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: Surjit Singh Slathia, Former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.

The former minister submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor pertaining to the demands of inhabitants of District Samba. The demands included enhancement of infrastructure in GDC Samba, a degree college for Sumb area, besides augmentation of power supply and health facilities and widening of Samba to Dhabbi road.

Earlier, Surinder Choudhary, former legislator also met the Lt Governor and discussed the issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured the former minister and former legislator of appropriate redressal of the genuine demands based on merit.

A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Shree Kashi Vidvat Parishad, Jammu also met Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation led by Chairperson of the organisation Padma Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts of the organisation to promote and preserve “Sanskaar, Sanskriti & Sanskrit”. They discussed the establishment of vedic schools, library and granting scholarships to students through the organisation. The members of the delegation also submitted a proposal for the establishment of Shri Sharda Peetha International University in J&K UT.

The Lt Governor appreciated the tireless efforts of the members for the promotion of the ancient vedic culture, teachings & tradition and assured all support from the UT administration in furthering their noble work for the welfare of society.