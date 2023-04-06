Former Minister, President All J&K Panchayat Conference Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 6: Choudhary Lal Singh, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor several matters of public importance.

Anil Sharma, President, All J&K Panchayat Conference also called on the Lt Governor and projected various concerning issues of Panchayat Gardeners cum Guards.

The Lt Governor assured the former Minister and President, All J&K Panchayat Conference of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands put forth by them during the interactions.