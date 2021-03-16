Former Minister, ex-MPs, DDC Member call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Former Minister, Ex- MPs and DDC member today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Former Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga met the Lt Governor and congratulated him for the New Industrial Development Scheme. He discussed in detail about various prospects of developing industries in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, former Members of Parliament, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway also met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of Public importance of Kulgam and Kupwara pertaining to upgradation of Healthcare services, strengthening of road network, augmentation of water and power supply besides other issues.

Earlier, a delegation led by DDC Member from Mankote, Ch. Imran Zaffar called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of concerning issues and demands of his Constituency. He put forth the demand of better road connectivity, completion of Bunkers and Border roads, Sports Stadium in Mendhar, besides others.

Similarly, J&K Tourist Taxi, Maxi, Cab Transporters Federation, and Kashmir Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association, Joint Coordination Committee led by Abrar Khan comprising of its office bearers including Anchal Singh Manhas and Sheikh Javaid put forth their concerning issues pertaining to extension of benefits under various flagship schemes.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations observed that the UT Government is taking various people-centric initiatives aimed at holistic and equitable development of J&K. He assured them the issues projected by them would be taken up on merit. He further impressed upon them to continue their public service works for the welfare of people of J&K.