JKAP will never compromise on J&K’s interests: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today reiterated his party’s commitment that it will, in no circumstances, compromise on the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a joining ceremony at party’s office in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Bukhari said that Apni Party stands by its principle of ‘politics of truth’ and remains steadfast upon its commitments made with the public.

Our party agenda has always been in line with the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. We shall never be subservient to any force rather our resolve will always get strengthened on alleviating the sufferings of our people,” Bukhari remarked.

The ceremony witnessed the joining of various Panchayat members, Block presidents along with scores of political activists led by former Congress District president Shopian, Abdul Qayoom Shah from Wachi-Shopian.

Besides the party president, vice president Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, general secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, Provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, chief coordinator and district president Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder, State secretary and District president Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Media advisor Farooq Andrabi, DDC vice chairperson Shopian Irfan Manhas, District president Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Coordinator South Kashmir Showkat Andrabi, general secretary Apni Party Youth Wing Muzaffar Reshi and District secretary Shopian Athar Muzaffar Reshi attended the event.

The party president welcomed the new entrants into the party-fold and said that the restoration of Statehood is a prime political objective of his Party.

“We have been rigorously fighting for the restoration of Statehood and will leave no stone unturned until J&K is again a State. This is my commitment on behalf of my party that we will never compromise on any issue that pertains to the interests of people of J&K,” Bukhari said.

The new entrants thanked the Party leadership for roviding them with such a platform and vowed to strengthen the party at grass root level.